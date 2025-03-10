CPM picking new leaders a masterstroke in social engineering

KOLLAM: CPM’s newly constituted secretariat and state committee are classic instances of brilliant social engineering. While all the leaders inducted newly in the secretariat – K K Shailaja, C N Mohanan and M V Jayarajan – belong to the dominant Ezhava community, it is the leaders from the Muslim community who have registered a strong representation in the state committee.

The promotion of Shailaja, Mohanan and Jayarajan to the secretariat is seen as a reassurance to the Ezhava community that there will be no dearth of community representation even after Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The Ezhava community is the backbone of the party,” a CPM state secretariat member told TNIE.

“We did suffer a setback in the Parliament elections as a result of resentment from the community. The leadership has realised that, and ever since, things are on the right track.”

The Ezhava community representation was also evident in the election of district secretaries. Out of the 14 district secretaries, nine are from the Ezhava community. Meanwhile, in the state committee, four of the 15 new members are from the Muslim community: DYFI state president V Vaseef, Thrissur district secretary K V Abdul Khader, Kozhikode district secretary M Mehaboob and Wayanad district secretary K Rafeeq. The four leaders’ elevation is said to be aimed at silencing the criticism by Muslim fringe elements that the CPM is neglecting the minority community and taking a pro-Hindu path. Among those, Rafeeq rose up through his work as a DYFI leader by attracting Muslim youths towards the CPM.