Extreme dieting claims teen girl’s life in Kannur

KOZHIKODE: An 18-year-old lost her life after following an extreme weight-loss diet regime that she came across on YouTube. M Sreenanda, a resident of Koothuparamba in Kannur, had reportedly been surviving almost entirely on water for months, leading to severe health complications.
A first-year student of Pazhassi Raja NSS College, Mattannur, Sreenanda was admitted to the Thalassery Co-operative Hospital a week ago after she showed signs of extreme tiredness and vomiting. She had been on ventilator support and died on Saturday night.
Dr Nagesh Prabhu, who treated Sreenanda, confirmed she was suffering from anorexia nervosa, a severe eating disorder characterised by an intense fear of weight gain.
“She had been starving herself for nearly six months. One of my colleagues had earlier advised her family to seek psychiatric help, but they underestimated the seriousness of the condition,” he said.
Anorexia Nervosa is a complex disorder that not only affects eating habits but also has deep psychological roots. “Patients eventually lose their sense of hunger, and in Sreenanda’s case, her sodium and sugar levels plummeted beyond correction,” the doctor said.
Eating disorders among children in 6-18 age group on rise, says expert
While such cases are more common in Western countries, experts warn that India, particularly Kerala, is witnessing a rise in similar instances mainly due to unrealistic body standards propagated by social media.
Sreenanda’s case is not an isolated one. There have been instances where children and teens have taken to extreme measures due to fear of gaining weight.
Sharing his family’s harrowing experience, the father of an eight-year-old told TNIE: “My daughter was slightly overweight for her age. However, we found that she lost weight drastically within a span of two months. We initially assumed it was due to her sports activities. She always sat at the dining table with us. So, we never suspected that she was skipping meals.”
The family, however, found food items hidden under the bed and in unexpected corners of their home. The child told them that she had been bullied over her weight, which prompted her to secretly starve herself. After months of therapy, she is now showing signs of improvement.
According to psychologists, social media platforms glorifying size-zero figures play a significant role in triggering unhealthy weight-loss behaviours among children and teenagers.
“Young minds are highly impressionable. The pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards can push them towards extreme measures, sometimes with fatal consequences,” warned a mental health expert.
Dr Anitha Shivaprakash, a peadiatrician, said eating disorders are life-threatening conditions affecting not just individuals but entire families.
“These disorders stem from an obsessive focus on body weight and food, leading to extreme dietary habits that negatively impact nutrition and overall well-being. More alarmingly, eating disorders in children aged 6 to 18 are on the rise,” she said.
Effective treatment often involves a combination of psychotherapy, medication, nutritional counselling and, in severe cases, hospitalisation. Recovery is possible but requires consistent medical and psychological support.
Experts said raising awareness about the dangers of extreme dieting and promoting a culture of body positivity is crucial in preventing such incidents. Sreenanda is survived by father Alakkadan Sreedharan, mother M Sreeja, and brother Yadunand.