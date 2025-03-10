Kerala open to private investments that align with its interests: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOLLAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday reiterated that Kerala will welcome private investments that do not go against the state’s interests. At the concluding session of the 24th CPM state conference in Kollam, he emphasised the role of cooperative sector funds and investments from non-resident Keralites in driving development across various sectors.

Defending the state’s investment policies, he said, “We have faced criticism for inviting investments. But what is wrong with investment?” CPM state secretary MV Govindan asserted that the party is committed to securing a third consecutive term in the assembly.

“The local body elections are approaching, and next year, we will have the assembly polls. Both are crucial for us. Our path is towards a third term. We will make every effort to strengthen the party and achieve that,” he said. CPM politburo member Prakash Karat accused the BJP government of undermining democratic values and federalism and vowed to build strong resistance against its Hindutva and pro-corporate policies.

“The Left has led efforts to protect minorities and counter the BJP’s Hindutva politics. However, despite the setback in the Lok Sabha election, the BJP continues to push its Hindutva-corporate agenda. In this state conference, we have resolved to formulate a clear strategy to resist BJP’s neo-fascism,” Karat said.