KHCAA suspends senior advocate for attending Chief Justice’s meeting without permission

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA) has suspended Senior Advocate George Poonthottam for attending a meeting called by the Chief Justice without obtaining prior permission from the association.

The meeting was aimed at settling the issue concerning Justice A. Badharudeen’s alleged rude behaviour towards a woman lawyer. Poonthottam attended the meeting with the woman lawyer.

The decision to suspend Poonthottam was taken during the KHCAA’s general body meeting on Monday, where it was also decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him. Additionally, the association resolved to refrain from continuing its boycott of Justice Badharudeen’s court.

Previously, the association had decided to boycott Justice Badharudeen’s court following a resolution moved by Senior Advocate George Poonthottam and other lawyers on Friday. The lawyers demanded that the judge tender a public apology, citing an incident in which he allegedly insulted and humiliated a female advocate. The advocate, the widow of the late Advocate Alex Scaria, had sought additional time to file the vakalath after her husband's passing.

Advocate Scaria had passed away on January 8, 2025, and when a case he had represented was called on March 6, his wife - also a lawyer - appeared in court, informed Justice Badharudeen of his death, and requested more time. According to the resolution, the judge responded rudely, asking, "Who is Alex Scaria?" The lawyers further alleged that he continued his rude behaviour even after seeing Scaria’s widow in tears.