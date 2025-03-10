No more waiting for driving test slots in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has streamlined the process for renewing learner’s licences and booking driving test appointments, eliminating unnecessary delays for applicants.

Now, individuals can apply for a reissued learner’s licence immediately after its expiry and book test slots without any waiting period. Previously, applicants had to wait 30 days before scheduling a driving test, even when renewing an expired learner’s licence.

This rule caused difficulties, especially as licence expirations became more common after the MVD capped new test slots at just 25 per day.

“These new measures allow applicants to book test slots promptly. We’ve updated our software to enable quicker renewals and test bookings when the learner’s licence expires,” said an MVD official.

Additionally, applicants can reuse their existing eye test certificates when applying for a reissued licence. The MVD has also introduced a cap on the total number of driving tests per centre, limiting them to 40 per day. Of these, 25 slots are reserved for new applicants, 10 for re-tests, and 5 for emergency cases. The changes aim to make the licensing process smoother and reduce unnecessary waiting times for applicants.