S Satheesh top contender to become CPM dist secretary

KOCHI: With the elevation of C N Mohanan to the CPM state secretariat, the speculation is now on who the party’s new Ernakulam district secretary will be. According to party insiders, S Satheesh, a state committee member who enjoys significant grassroots support, is a frontrunner for the post.

Satheesh rose up through the SFI and the DYFI and has been a key organiser for the CPM in the district. “His status as a senior leader from the state committee, coupled with his strong rapport with both party leadership and grassroots cadre, works in his favour,” said a CPM leader.

The other contenders for the post are Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, who has been inducted to the state committee, and P R Muraleedharan, a senior leader and the CITU district secretary. “The official announcement of the new district secretary will follow discussions within the district secretariat and committee, in the presence of senior leaders. However, the political landscape of the district strongly points to prominent names like Satheesh, Anilkumar and Muraleedharan,” said a source within the district committee.

While acknowledging the leading contenders, he refrained from singling out a leader. Anilkumar, who was a surprise selection to the state committee, may not have to step down from the mayor’s post as the local body elections are just around the corner. “There’s no restriction on holding both offices simultaneously. With local body elections just a few months away, managing both roles won’t be a big challenge,” the source said.

He pointed out that the Kochi mayor’s post is reserved for a woman after the local body polls. Trade union leader Muraleedharan is another name doing the rounds to lead the party in the commercial capital of Kerala.

“Muraleedharan is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in trade union leadership and holds a key position in the district secretariat. These factors make him a compelling choice as well,” the source said.