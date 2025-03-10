‘Third term definitely on CPM's agenda’

KOLLAM: The CPM state conference has concluded with the party clearly aiming for another term in the government. Speaking to TNIE, newly elected state secretary M V Govindan made it clear that the party is moving towards a third successive Left government, with efforts focusing on elevating the living standards of Keralites akin to that of developed and semi-developed nations.
Unlike last time, why were no new youngsters included in the secretariat this time?
Youngsters are already there. The new secretariat comprises all leaders (veterans and youngsters).
It’s your second term.What’s the biggest challenge before you?
First of all to lead the party by overcoming the challenges before it. The CPM is the sole enemy of both majority and minority communalism. We also need to address fascist approaches and anti-Communist movements. That’s the biggest challenge.
Two major elections are coming up...
Yes. Elections are important. The party will make major strides in the polls to the local bodies and assembly.
The question is whether the party expects a third Left front government?
Kerala is the only Left alternative in the country. So, for the people and the party, it’s important that the Left front retains power as the only alternative model in the country. Had the Left government not come to power, many of the major initiatives that have materialised in the state would not have been completed. Look at how the Left successfully implemented projects like the coastal and hill highways, the GAIL pipeline and the Vizhinjam port. Welfare pensions were hiked. Now, we want to take the state forward in industrial and other sectors as well. Both as a knowledge economy and knowledge-based society, Kerala has been moving forward. Look at the growth in the startup sector. By November 1, Kerala will be declared free of extreme poverty. How many years will we have to wait for such a declaration at the national level? We are looking at an overall development approach.
What’s next?
We have made innumerable achievements at different levels. How much more can we go forward? That’s what the party conference discussed. The state will be able to make surprising gains if the cooperative sector and local bodies work together. When we think about a third government, we have a major developmental perspective. The major aspect is not just a third term, but that the government will take care of the people. We want to raise the living standards of Keralites to the level of developed and semi-developed countries.