‘Third term definitely on CPM's agenda’

KOLLAM: The CPM state conference has concluded with the party clearly aiming for another term in the government. Speaking to TNIE, newly elected state secretary M V Govindan made it clear that the party is moving towards a third successive Left government, with efforts focusing on elevating the living standards of Keralites akin to that of developed and semi-developed nations.

Unlike last time, why were no new youngsters included in the secretariat this time?

Youngsters are already there. The new secretariat comprises all leaders (veterans and youngsters).

It’s your second term.What’s the biggest challenge before you?

First of all to lead the party by overcoming the challenges before it. The CPM is the sole enemy of both majority and minority communalism. We also need to address fascist approaches and anti-Communist movements. That’s the biggest challenge.

Two major elections are coming up...

Yes. Elections are important. The party will make major strides in the polls to the local bodies and assembly.