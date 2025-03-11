Factional tensions emerge within CPM in Kannur over exclusion from key positions

KANNUR: Rumblings within the CPM in its stronghold of Kannur are coming to the fore as the party’s 24th state conference concluded with senior leader P Jayarajan being excluded from the state secretariat. N Sukanya missing out on a spot in the state committee too has become a major talking point. Adding to the tension is the inclusion of M V Jayarajan, considered relatively junior to P Jayarajan, in the state secretariat.

Amid factionalism and the perceived efforts to sideline P Jayarajan who was once as popular as Pinarayi Vijayan in the district, the debate is set to intensify in the coming days. Jayarajan’s son, Jain Raj, and Sukanya have already hinted at their displeasure through cryptic social media posts. Jain shared a screenshot of a past social media post by CPM state secretariat member M Swaraj.

The post, originally made during the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute verdict, read: “Did you innocent people actually expect a different verdict in this modern-day India?” Jain set this as his WhatsApp status when the new secretariat list was announced.

P Jayarajan has been part of the CPM state committee for 27 years. However, at 72, his future in the party remains uncertain. By the time of the next state conference, in 2028, he will be 75, potentially making him ineligible under the party’s age norms. His exclusion from the secretariat is reportedly linked to discontent among both state and district leaders over his controversial remarks.

Sukanya’s Facebook post too has set off discussions. Quoting Argentine Marxist revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara, she wrote: “If you tremble with indignation at every injustice, then you are a comrade of mine.”

But Sukanya later clarified the quote was posted when she changed her profile picture and not intended to convey any deeper meaning.

“The party has recognised my work. Committee decisions are based on various factors. But in my opinion, there is a need for greater woman representation in the state leadership,” Sukanya told reporters.

Meanwhile, M V Jayarajan said P Jayarajan and Sukanya have not expressed any dissatisfaction with the decisions.

“There are only a limited number of seats, making the selection process challenging. Both P Jayarajan and Sukanya are dedicated party workers and they can continue contributing to the party even without holding top positions,” he said.