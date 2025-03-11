Human skeletal remains found in suitcase near Kollam church cemetery

KOLLAM: The skeletal remains of a human were discovered inside a suitcase near the cemetery of the CSI Church at College Junction around 9 am on Tuesday. Church authorities alerted the police after the suitcase was unearthed during yard work.

According to police, the remains were in a highly decomposed state, with some bones missing. Investigators suspect the remains were placed in the suitcase and buried at the site long ago.

The discovery was made while church staff were inspecting a pipeline malfunction. As they followed the pipeline, they found the suitcase in a weed-covered area near the cemetery.

Given the cemetery’s location near a busy road, police are exploring multiple possibilities, including whether the suitcase was discarded from the roadside.

“The skeletal remains seem quite old and completely decomposed. The age can be determined only after a detailed forensic examination, and we have launched an extensive investigation. We have also recovered a plastic bag from the suitcase, which could provide more clues about the incident,” said a senior police official.

The skeleton has been sent for forensic examination, and Kollam East police have begun a detailed probe into the matter.