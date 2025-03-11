I seek to align handloom with modern trends, says Poornima Indrajith

What inspired your design for Ananya at the Oscars?

In Pranaah, I work primarily in handlooms. I try to develop new concepts, introduce new patterns in the weaving process and make wearable fashion. When I work on red carpet looks, my goal is to represent the handloom while making sure the person wearing it feels confident. It should complement their age, the occasion, and the moment, making it memorable for them.

Most of the time, this happens through discussions with the client. But in Ananya’s case, she completely entrusted me with the process. So, I gave her multiple options, showing different types of weaves within the handloom and different designs and patterns within kasavu itself. She was pleased with my offerings.

But since I was styling her, my wish was to bring in a contemporary approach. That’s why I used a headset because she is a Bharatanatyam dancer, and I wanted that element to come in. The way we dress is connected to what we believe in, our values, morals, and even how we dream of representing ourselves. I wanted to help her bring that out.

Also, she needed to both look her age and ‘international’ at the event. So, instead of a regular skirt, I used a 100 per cent cotton fabric, but with the feel and flow of satin. Most handloom fabrics are light and suited for daily wear. But for evening wear, the fabric needs to have structure. So, we made the necessary changes and developed a new fabric. The whole outfit was made in that.