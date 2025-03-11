Kasaragod’s Thalangara cap fading into oblivion

KASARGOD: The Thalangara cap, a heritage symbol that once boosted the district’s artistic reputation, is facing extinction. This fully handmade caps, which hold cultural significance in Kasaragod, are struggling for survival as they are losing their edge to machine-made versions. Apart from that, its cost compared to others also discourages people from buying the product. The cap has been produced and sold in Thalangara, Kasaragod, for more than 200 years.

Abdul Raheem, a fourth-generation Thalangara cap maker and the last remaining artisan engaged in the craft, says that cap-making is no longer a profitable venture. “The profession needs assistance from the authorities, or the craft will be completely forgotten by everyone. We can only continue the craft if we receive support from the government, he says.

One of the significant factors impacting the craft is the wages paid to workers, as many individuals have abandoned cap-making due to the low earnings associated with the profession.

While in the past, a large number of people were engaged in crafting caps despite modest wages, over time, they have all moved away from the trade, leading to a steady decline in the number of artisans involved in the process.

Abdul Raheem said that continuing the craft without external support is impossible, but with adequate assistance, they would be able to preserve the tradition and pass it on to future generations.

The Thalangara cap, a cultural symbol of Kasaragod, is a handcrafted item known for its superior quality and durability compared to machine-made versions. Made from cotton, the cap is currently available in 12 different designs.

The cap is washable and takes approximately 22 days to manufacture, requiring the combined efforts of six people to complete the production process. The cap has been supplied to other states and Gulf countries. Though the cap is in demand, there aren’t enough workers available to make them.