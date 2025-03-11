Koodalmanikyam temple staffer should be allowed to work in same designated post, says Minister V N Vasavan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government does not accept the redeployment of a non-Brahmin Kazhakam staffer at the Koodalmanikyam temple, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan told the assembly on Monday. “The Kazhakam staffer, recruited by the Devaswom Recruitment Board and appointed as per the Devaswom laws, should work in the designated post.

The government cannot accept his redeployment due to the protest raised by temple thantris. He will work in the designated post,” he said.

As per the Act and regulation for the Koodalmanikyam temple, there are two types of Kazhakam posts. One is reserved for hereditary appointment as per the thantri’s recommendation, in the Rs 1,025 plus DA salary scale. The other is recruited through the Devaswom Recruitment Board, in the Rs 1,300- Rs 1,800 scale.

Balu who belongs to Ezhava community, recruited by the board, was appointed on February 24, 2025. “The thantris’ objection on the matter is unfortunate. The state has seen the appointment of non-Brahmins as priests. Hence, the appointee will work in the same post,” he said.

The minister said the first and second Pinarayi Vijayan-led governments spent a total of Rs 600.70 crore for the five devaswom boards, the Sree Padamanabha Swamy temple and the Devaswom Recruitment Board.