P Jayarajan raises allegations against E P Jayarajan at CPM state conference

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kannur strongman P Jayarajan left everyone stunned on the last day of the 24th CPM state conference on Sunday when he questioned the impropriety in the party not discussing his complaint against former LDF convener E P Jayarajan.

P Jayarajan had two years ago accused the central committee member of misusing his official position to dole out personal favours.

That the former Kannur district secretary raised the matter out of the blue on Sunday moments before the state leadership announced the new state secretariat comprising E P Jayarajan and wrapped up the annual meet shocked all attending delegates and senior leaders.

P Jayarajan reportedly told the conference that he had submitted two letters to the CPM state leadership highlighting the grave violations of organisational principles by some senior leaders. He said one letter was submitted after Govindan asked him to list his grievances in writing when he raised the allegation in the state committee.

The letter was related to P Jayarajan’s allegation against E P Jayarajan in 2023 when the CPM was discussing the rectification process. He had accused E P Jayarajan of misusing his official position in connection with his family’s investment in a resort in Kannur. He had also claimed that when he pointed it out earlier, some changes were made in the official document. E P Jayarajan had been absent that day.

Later, on Govindan’s instructions, P Jayarajan submitted a written petition to the state leadership. He also submitted another letter. However, it is alleged that neither the state nor the national leadership act on his complaints.

On Sunday, P Jayarajan told the state conference that the contents of his letters were not even discussed. “I have already submitted them to the leadership,” he reportedly said.

At the time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, politburo coordinator Prakash Karat, politburo members Brinda Karat, B V Raghavulu and Ashok Dhawale, and E P Jayarajan himself were present.

However, none responded. Instead, state secretary M V Govindan presented the list of 17-member new secretariat. Though E P Jayarajan was part of it, P Jayarajan did not raise any objections.