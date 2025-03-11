Revenue officials remove cross erected on govt land in Parunthumpara amid protests

IDUKKI: Amid protests over the installation of a cross by a private party by allegedly encroaching on government land in Parunthumpara, a revenue team lead by Peermade tahasildar (LA) demolished it on Monday as per the direction given by Idukki District Collector V Vigneswari.

The officials demolished the cross erected by Sajith Joseph, a resident of Changanassery. Sajith constructed the cross on government land in Parun-thumpara amid widespread protests in connection with the land grab case.

A probe into the land grab case at Parunthumpara by the High Court-appointed special investigation team led by IGP North Zone K Sethuraman had found that rampant encroachment on government land had taken place at the hill station with the support of revenue officials. The SIT had also found that Sajith constructed a resort at Parunthumpara by encroaching on 3.31 acres of government land. Following this, on March 2, the district collector directed the Peermade LA tahsilar to issue a stop memo to the construction activities being held at Parunthumpara while also directing them to ensure that no construction works are done.

The collector also issued prohibitory order in three villages of Peermade taluk from March 6 to May 2. However, despite issuing a stop memo, Sajith reportedly erected a cross on the land and the works were completed on Friday.

After the issue sparked protests, the revenue officials demolished the cross on Monday.

In the wake of large-scale encroachment on government land reporting in three villages under the Peermade taluk of Idukki, collector Vigneswari has formulated a 15-member special team to investigate into the issue.