Scorching heat and UV rays: Why you need to take care

The World Health Organization’s Ultraviolet Index is divided into five categories:

0–2: Low (green)

3–5: Moderate (yellow)

6–7: High (orange)

8–10: Very High (red)

11+: Extreme (violet)

On Monday, Kottarakkara (Kollam) and Munnar (Idukki) recorded worrying UV levels — both at 8. Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram recorded 5.

Notably, along with temperature readings, KSDMA has been listing UVI as well. As per WHO guidelines, sun protection is recommended when the UVI is 3 and above.

“The high readings are primarily due to a lack of cloud cover,” explains Vijayakumar P, assistant professor at the department of environmental science, University of Kerala.

“Typically, afternoon clouds filter UV rays, but in recent years, summer showers have decreased, leaving the sky clear during peak sunlight hours.”

With real-time UV readings, the state now has a clearer understanding of the intense summers it has been experiencing. “After Vishu, when the sun is directly overhead, temperatures will start to drop. If heat levels rise further in the coming days, we can expect summer showers,” Vijayakumar adds.

Dr M M Faisal, former president of the Indian Association of Dermatologists (Kerala Chapter), says there is no alarming crisis or need to panic over UV radiation at present. “However, though people are not directly exposed to the most harmful UV rays, it is better to be well-informed about the dangers,” he adds.