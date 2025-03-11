UDF partners urge Congress to address unity issues ahead of Kerala assembly elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing concern over the alleged lack of unity in the Congress Kerala unit, UDF partners asked Congress general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi to keep the house in order in view of next year’s assembly elections in the state.

In Kerala to meet all UDF partners as per the decision of the high command, Dasmunsi met P J Joseph (KC-J), C P John (CMP) and Mani C Kappan (KDP). Barring the CMP, the partners conveyed their anguish over the lack of unity in the Congress, saying it was the lone issue the UDF was facing. They reportedly said people were ready to give the mandate to the UDF, but if disunity in Congress continued, UDF will suffer in the assembly election.

The UDF leaders said the Congress must maintain unity within its senior leaders and adopt an inclusive approach towards front partners. “If that is possible, the LDF can be defeated,” they said.

Dasmunsi was also asked to intervene in the state Congress’ politics rather than playing the role of an observer. Dasmunsi reportedly assured the leaders that the high command had given a strict warning to the Kerala leaders and there would be unity in the party.