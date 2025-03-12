CM Pinarayi Vijayan to lay foundation stone for Wayanad township on March 27

KALPETTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone for the proposed township to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide victims on March 27. Revenue Minister K Rajan announced this in response to an adjournment motion brought by the Opposition in the assembly on Tuesday.

“The government is undertaking a major disaster rehabilitation project, and there has been no delay. The beneficiary list was prepared following strict norms, and Rs 120 crore will be allocated to reconstruct roads in the affected areas,” Rajan said.

The motion, moved by MLA T Siddique, sought a special discussion on the rehabilitation and welfare issues of the landslide victims. However, Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission, prompting a walkout by the Opposition.

Wayanad Collector D R Meghasree, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, continues to meet with victims to obtain their consent for rehabilitation.

So far, only 20 of the 125 families on the beneficiary list have signed the consent form. On Monday, 12 signed, followed by eight on Tuesday.

The government has offered two options: a 1,000 sq. ft. house in the township to be built on 64 ha of land in Elstone Estate or financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh.

However, many are reluctant to sign, demanding Rs 40 lakh instead.