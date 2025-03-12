Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in national capital

NEW DELHI Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday held a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the national capital.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and Kerala government's Special Representative in the national capital KV Thomas were also present at the meeting, which the state government said was an informal meeting.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled Kerala and the BJP-led Centre have differences over various issues, including on relief package for disaster-hit Wayanad and central funds.

Against this backdrop, the meeting assumes significance as Kerala has raised various demands with the Centre amid financial woes faced by the state and also underscores the intentions of LDF to have good relations with the Centre.

Opposition Congress in Kerala has also been alleging that there is a tacit understanding between LDF and BJP ahead of the polls in the state next year.

In a post on X, Sitharaman's office shared a picture of the meeting, which went on for about 50 minutes. Details about the meeting could not be immediately ascertained.