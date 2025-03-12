Forest department urges action on panchayat president's order

KOCHI: The forest department has urged the government to cancel the honorary wildlife warden status conferred on Chakkittapara panchayat president K Sunil Kumar, who ordered to shoot down wild animals that enter human habitations.

Sunil had on March 5 announced the panchayat council’s decision to shoot down wild animals that enter human habitations. Soon after, the forest department sent a notice to the panchayat secretary seeking explanation behind the controversial order.

The cabinet in 2022 had conferred the honorary wildlife warden status on panchayat presidents to shoot and kill wild pigs that were destroying crops. The move had followed the Ministry of Environment and Forest’s rejection of the state’s recommendation to declare wild pigs as vermin under Section 62 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

As per the section, any wild animal listed under Schedule II of the Act can be declared as vermin in a specific area for a specific period of time.

Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan sent a letter to the additional chief secretary (forest and wildlife) pointing out that the council’s decision is against the Constitution and questioning the law and order prevailing in the country.