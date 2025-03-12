Former MLA Padmakumar softens stance; CPM panel meet today

PATHANAMTHITTA: Two days after publicly expressing dissatisfaction over not getting a berth in the CPM state committee, former MLA and CPM Pathanamthitta district secretariat member A Padmakumar softened his stance, saying what he said was wrong.

“I did not join the CPM because someone in my family was in the party. I became a worker of the SFI based on ideological conviction. I am aware that it was not right to raise criticism publicly. It is up to the party to decide and I’m ready to accept whatever action it takes,” he said. “When you are a human being, there will be rights and wrongs. CPM is a party that corrects mistakes and moves forward. I wish to have a red flag on my chest when I die,” he added.

However, he clarified that the criticism he raised should have been made at that time. Padmakumar also mocked the BJP leaders who came to his house to meet him. “They must have thought that they could have dinner together after seeing the lamps lit. They must have come thinking that their names will be highlighted,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, the CPM Pathanamthitta district committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss action against Padmakumar. Sources said action may be taken against him as the state leadership is dissatisfied with his public outbursts.