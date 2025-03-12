Kerala: AICC takes reins of state Congress, holds meeting with UDF partners

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The AICC has taken control of the affairs in state Congress with two swift actions following the New Delhi meeting between central and state leaders.
The two-day meeting between AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi and UDF partners is being held in Thiruvananthapuram. She has held meetings with leaders of front partners, including IUML, RSP, CMP, KC-J and KDP. The decision to meet the front leaders was taken after they raised alarm bells over the growing discord among Congress leaders in the state.
The war between top three CM-aspirants — V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and Shashi Tharoor — has also crossed all limits. “It was at this point that the UDF partners informed the high command of their fears about the possibility of the LDF returning to power for a third term,” a senior KPCC office-bearer told TNIE.
“There is anti-incumbency against the Left government. However, the internal feud in the Congress could affect the UDF’s chances of a comeback. People are aware of all these. And people feel that if we come to power, these warring leaders would not allow the government to function,” he said. Meanwhile, the high command intervened after UDF leaders informed it that they would not sit in the opposition bench for a third consecutive term. “Unlike the LDF, the UDF is now a fragile unit,” a UDF leader told TNIE.
“After the ‘forced’ exit of KCM, there are only two parties — Congress and League — in the UDF with a mass base. All others are smaller parties. They would not survive another term,” he said. The UDF partners also criticised the laxity of the high command in setting the house in order. Leaders pointed out that Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, being a leader from the state and having interest in Kerala politics, has become a barrier for the high command representatives to intervene freely in state’s affairs.
“That situation changed after the Tharoor episode. The high command understood that the UDF is losing its space as the CPM is about to hit the ground after its state meet,” the UDF leader said.
IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty and RSP leader Shibu Baby John met Deepa on Tuesday. During the meeting, all front leaders except CMP reportedly told her that it is the Congress which has to give a message to the public that unity has been achieved. They pointed to the hard reality that public perception is that the Congress is still a divided party.
“It should be changed. It is the Congress’ responsibility to unite and take all the front partners into confidence,” they said.
It is also learnt that no front partners have demanded a leadership change. They are of the view that it is the internal issue of Congress.
However, they demanded that, before the assembly election, there must be an understanding about seat sharing. The party should also form booth-level committees. The front leaders have also demanded that the seat sharing for LSG polls must start soon and the Congress must take steps to ward off rebel menace.
It is learnt that Deepa Dasmunsi assured the leaders that there would be constant monitoring of the affairs in the state Congress.