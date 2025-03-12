Kerala: Caste discrimination? Row over new Koodalmanikyam kazhakam

THRISSUR: The Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam temple thantris’ decision to stay away from rituals in protest against the appointment of a man belonging to a ‘lower caste’ as kazhakam — a temple staffer assigned to make floral garments for the deity and to oversee preparations for rituals — has triggered a controversy.
The incident has been termed an act of caste discrimination, setting off a debate in Kerala’s cultural sphere.
However, a section of people associated with the temple say it is not a dispute over caste but hereditary rights. Criticism against the thantris, who even threatened to boycott the prathishta dinam (consecration day) rituals, has been widespread on social media. B A Balu, a Thiruvananthapuram resident from the Ezhava community, had joined duty as a kazhakam at the temple on February 24. When he started making flower garlands for the deity, the thantri families stopped attending the rituals. The Warrier Samajam, the caste organisation representing the Warrier community, has protested against the decision.
“If the post of kazhakam is hereditary, why did the Devaswom Recruitment Board give an advertisement, recruit a person, and appoint him to the post,” asked SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.
“If they had claim to the post, they should have informed the board when they published the advertisement. Balu should continue in service as kazhakam and should not accept any other post. Yielding to the pressure of the thantri families will create an impression that they are above the state government.”
Meanwhile, Koodalmanikyam Devaswom chairman C K Gopi said the temple will reinstate Balu in the post of kazhakam after the prathishta dinam festival. “The appointment was made by following norms. We have temporarily assigned him the job of an office attendant to ensure that the prathishta dinam rituals are not affected,” Gopi said.
According to sources with the temple administration, the post of kazhakam has been the hereditary right of the Irinjalakuda Thekke Warriam family. At Koodalmanikyam, where lotus garland is an important offering, it is the duty of the kazhakam staff to make the garlands. The Warrier family has been providing ‘thamarakkanji’ to devotees visiting the temple for decades. “None of us has any grudge towards the new recruit. The dispute is not over his caste. We have only questioned the denial of our hereditary rights. The family members have never shirked the responsibility of making flower garlands or cleaning the temple and pooja vessels,” said Gireesan V, state treasurer of Warrier Samajam, who is closely associated with the Koodalmanikyam temple rituals.
Meanwhile, the Thantri families alleged the appointment was made by violating the norms of the Koodalmanikyam Devaswom Act. “People with vested interests have turned this incident into a case of caste discrimination. Now, let the court decide,” said a member of one of the six thantri families who have rights over the Koodalmanikyam temple rituals.