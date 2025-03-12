Kerala: Caste discrimination? Row over new Koodalmanikyam kazhakam

THRISSUR: The Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam temple thantris’ decision to stay away from rituals in protest against the appointment of a man belonging to a ‘lower caste’ as kazhakam — a temple staffer assigned to make floral garments for the deity and to oversee preparations for rituals — has triggered a controversy.

The incident has been termed an act of caste discrimination, setting off a debate in Kerala’s cultural sphere.

However, a section of people associated with the temple say it is not a dispute over caste but hereditary rights. Criticism against the thantris, who even threatened to boycott the prathishta dinam (consecration day) rituals, has been widespread on social media. B A Balu, a Thiruvananthapuram resident from the Ezhava community, had joined duty as a kazhakam at the temple on February 24. When he started making flower garlands for the deity, the thantri families stopped attending the rituals. The Warrier Samajam, the caste organisation representing the Warrier community, has protested against the decision.

“If the post of kazhakam is hereditary, why did the Devaswom Recruitment Board give an advertisement, recruit a person, and appoint him to the post,” asked SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

“If they had claim to the post, they should have informed the board when they published the advertisement. Balu should continue in service as kazhakam and should not accept any other post. Yielding to the pressure of the thantri families will create an impression that they are above the state government.”