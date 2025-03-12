Kerala: NHAI directs consultant to rework alignment of elevated highway

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked the project consultant to rework the alignment of the proposed six-lane Aroor-Edapally elevated highway project as it failed to take into account the Kochi Metro viaduct that would be crossing at the Palarivattom bypass junction.

“We’ve directed the DPR consultant to revise the alignment, incorporating the necessary changes, and submit the same within a month,” said a senior NHAI official.

The metro viaduct of the under-construction second phase, connecting JLN stadium with Infopark, passes above the Palarivattom flyover. It is the highest point in the 11.17-km long Pink Line, which has 11 stations – Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Bypass, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Padamughal, Civil Station Junction, Cochin SEZ, Chittethukara, Kinfra and Infopark.

“It will be one of the highest sections of Phase-2. A special steel span of 60m will be constructed to facilitate the metro viaduct above the flyover,” said a KMRL official.

The NHAI asked the consultant to give provision for the viaduct crossover. While the alignment proposes parallel construction at Kundannoor and Vyttila, the consultant needs to study on the best proposal at Palarivattom bypass junction.

“We aim to implement the project at the earliest as an extension of the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway so as to ensure free flow of traffic,” the official said. The NHAI has completed 50% work of the 12.75-km-long Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway project and is targeting to complete the constructions by February 2026.

As per the report submitted by Bhopal-based Highway Engineering Consultants Ltd, the DPR consultant, the project is expected to cost Rs 3,600 crore and would come along the existing NH 66 bypass, which witnesses heavy traffic.

The project is being planned in a way so as to fit within the existing ROW (Right Of Way). Hence, there is no need for additional land acquisition, except small areas at the start and end points.