Kochi's Vytilla Mobility Hub to get a 'Nature Park'

Vytilla Mobility Hub is set to become more than just a transit point — it could soon be one of Kochi’s coolest leisure hangout spots. A Rs 10-crore revamp will introduce a scenic waterfront park, green spaces, and upgraded commuter facilities, making the hub a place to unwind as well as travel.
In a major step towards enhancing one of Kochi’s busiest transit hubs, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has partnered with the Vytilla Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) to implement the project aimed at revitalising the integrated multimodal transportation terminal.
A key highlight is the transformation of a 5.5-acre neglected plot behind the 13 bus bays into a vibrant green space. The planned ‘Nature Park’ will feature two separate recreational areas, a sculpture gallery, a play area, an activity corner, a food kiosk, a well-lit walkway, and granite seating along the riverbank.
“The Rs 5.43-crore open space project will be executed in two phases. In the first one, basic infrastructure, including recreational and play areas, will be set up, alongside a proper drainage channel. The sculpture gallery and other features will come up in the later phase,” says a senior CSML official.
The sculpture gallery will be located at the centre of the park. “The hub is a place where people from across the state arrive. So, we plan to set up 14 sculptures in the gallery, each themed on a district of Kerala. Theyyam from the Malabar region is an example,” the official adds.
As per plan, the park will come up on a 5.5-acre plot behind the 13 bus bays at the hub. It will be developed into a leisure space with minimal artificial infrastructure.
“Our idea is to create a green landscape. We will retain all the trees and incorporate natural landscaping,” the official says.
“Passengers can unwind there while it serves as a recreational park for local residents as well. In the children’s area, we will be installing sensory play equipment to help them develop problem-solving skills and express emotions. Besides this, a wide walkway around the park and several benches will be set up.”
There will be six access paths from the bus bays to facilitate easy entry into and exit from the park. Currently, the proposed site on the banks of the Kaniyampuzha River is neglected.
Some trees have fallen, and there is thick undergrowth. Notably, on multiple occasions, poisonous snakes and pythons have been caught near the passengers’ waiting area.
The revamp project had been stalled for over a year, but with the CSML now entering into an agreement with the VMHS for project execution, work is set to be expedited. Another tripartite agreement, which includes a private contractor, Marysadan Projects Pvt Ltd, will also be signed.
“Work is likely to start this month itself. The new VMHS managing director, K Gopalakrishnan, will conduct a site visit on Wednesday, and a tripartite agreement will be signed soon,” says a VMHS official.
Disarray and delay
Notably, the project to develop the open space and repair the carriageway was conceived over a year ago, but faced several delays. One of the key issues has been the vacant positions within VMHS.
“The posts of financial officer and assistant executive engineer are still vacant,” the official highlights. “This meant the VMHS couldn’t give the technical sanction to projects, which is a chief reason why we are implementing the project with the help of CSML.”
Another problem has been the frequent change of personnel at the helm of VMHS. “At least three IAS officers have held the post of managing director in the past six months,” the official points out.
“Gopalakrishnan was appointed just a week ago. Now things have started to move. We hope it sustains. The works will begin as soon as the fund transfer order is received.”
End to bumpy rides
For nearly a year, the main carriageway of the mobility hub has been riddled with cracks and craters. Besides the park, the revamp project includes the relaying of the bus terminal runway — a long-pending demand of bus operators and commuters — as well as the installation of adequate lighting facilities.
Many portions of the tiled runway have sunk, creating uneven surfaces throughout the hub. For over a year, no maintenance work has been carried out, except for an earlier CSML project that included the construction of a tiled carriageway on the service road, along with drains and culverts.
“The entire runway will be relaid to ensure smooth passage of buses. CCTV cameras will also be installed at both the entry and exit points,” the VMHS official adds.
“Two high-mast lights and additional commuter amenities will be set up. Furthermore, a vehicle parking system using a dedicated app — through which available slots will be displayed — has already started functioning near the Vytilla metro station parking facility.”
Vytilla councillor Sunitha Dixon says it is a relief that the project is finally being implemented. “This was conceived nearly two years ago. Earlier, there was a proposal to install solar lights across the hub, but it was shelved,” she says.
“A major portion of the hub plunges into darkness after dusk. The authorities should also implement solar lighting along with the main work.”
Hub second phase in limbo
There is bad news, too, amidst the cheer. The Rs 590-crore second phase development of the mobility hub remains stagnant due to a lack of funds. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had approved the project back in February 2019.
The second phase was planned for 26.8 acres. As per the plan, 27 per cent of the area was allocated for the terminal, 32 per cent for road and transportation activities, and the remaining 41 per cent was to be retained as green cover.
The initial plan included 101 bus bays: 16 boarding and alighting bays for city buses, 76 boarding bays, and 9 alighting bays for regional buses. This was in addition to 78 bus bays designated for parking.
At the time, it was decided to secure a Rs 472 crore loan from the French funding agency AFD for implementation, while the state would allocate the remaining Rs 118 crore.
“The project has been put on the back burner for now. We are currently focusing on upgrading the existing facilities,” the VMHS official says.