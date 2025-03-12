Kochi's Vytilla Mobility Hub to get a 'Nature Park'

Vytilla Mobility Hub is set to become more than just a transit point — it could soon be one of Kochi’s coolest leisure hangout spots. A Rs 10-crore revamp will introduce a scenic waterfront park, green spaces, and upgraded commuter facilities, making the hub a place to unwind as well as travel.

In a major step towards enhancing one of Kochi’s busiest transit hubs, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has partnered with the Vytilla Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) to implement the project aimed at revitalising the integrated multimodal transportation terminal.

A key highlight is the transformation of a 5.5-acre neglected plot behind the 13 bus bays into a vibrant green space. The planned ‘Nature Park’ will feature two separate recreational areas, a sculpture gallery, a play area, an activity corner, a food kiosk, a well-lit walkway, and granite seating along the riverbank.

“The Rs 5.43-crore open space project will be executed in two phases. In the first one, basic infrastructure, including recreational and play areas, will be set up, alongside a proper drainage channel. The sculpture gallery and other features will come up in the later phase,” says a senior CSML official.

The sculpture gallery will be located at the centre of the park. “The hub is a place where people from across the state arrive. So, we plan to set up 14 sculptures in the gallery, each themed on a district of Kerala. Theyyam from the Malabar region is an example,” the official adds.

As per plan, the park will come up on a 5.5-acre plot behind the 13 bus bays at the hub. It will be developed into a leisure space with minimal artificial infrastructure.

“Our idea is to create a green landscape. We will retain all the trees and incorporate natural landscaping,” the official says.

“Passengers can unwind there while it serves as a recreational park for local residents as well. In the children’s area, we will be installing sensory play equipment to help them develop problem-solving skills and express emotions. Besides this, a wide walkway around the park and several benches will be set up.”

There will be six access paths from the bus bays to facilitate easy entry into and exit from the park. Currently, the proposed site on the banks of the Kaniyampuzha River is neglected.

Some trees have fallen, and there is thick undergrowth. Notably, on multiple occasions, poisonous snakes and pythons have been caught near the passengers’ waiting area.

The revamp project had been stalled for over a year, but with the CSML now entering into an agreement with the VMHS for project execution, work is set to be expedited. Another tripartite agreement, which includes a private contractor, Marysadan Projects Pvt Ltd, will also be signed.

“Work is likely to start this month itself. The new VMHS managing director, K Gopalakrishnan, will conduct a site visit on Wednesday, and a tripartite agreement will be signed soon,” says a VMHS official.