KSRTC’s Ramadan pilgrimage tour sparks controversy over exclusion of women

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) Ramadan Ziyarat Yatra, launched as part of its budget tourism initiative, has sparked controversy over its exclusivity. The pilgrimage, which began from the Malappuram depot on March 20 under the name "Punyam Pookavanam Dhanyamankam Mahanmarude Charath," is open only to men, drawing strong opposition from various quarters.

The itinerary includes visits to several maqams (Islamic shrines) across Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, with Iftar (breaking of the fast) and Taraweeh (night prayers) scheduled at Knowledge City. The pilgrimage stops at Omanur Shuhada Makham, Shamsul Ulama Makham, Varakkal Makham, Idiyangara Makham, Parappally, CM Makham, Odungakkad Makham, and concludes at Markaz Knowledge City. The ticket price is set at Rs 600.

The journey is scheduled to depart from Malappuram depot at 7 a.m. and return by midnight, operating based on advance bookings.

Social activists have strongly criticized the service, questioning its legality and inclusivity. Veteran journalist Shahina KK took to Facebook, asking whether such a male-only service is discriminatory and unconstitutional.