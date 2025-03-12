KSRTC’s Ramadan pilgrimage tour sparks controversy over exclusion of women

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) Ramadan Ziyarat Yatra, launched as part of its budget tourism initiative, has sparked controversy over its exclusivity. The pilgrimage, which began from the Malappuram depot on March 20 under the name "Punyam Pookavanam Dhanyamankam Mahanmarude Charath," is open only to men, drawing strong opposition from various quarters.
The itinerary includes visits to several maqams (Islamic shrines) across Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, with Iftar (breaking of the fast) and Taraweeh (night prayers) scheduled at Knowledge City. The pilgrimage stops at Omanur Shuhada Makham, Shamsul Ulama Makham, Varakkal Makham, Idiyangara Makham, Parappally, CM Makham, Odungakkad Makham, and concludes at Markaz Knowledge City. The ticket price is set at Rs 600.
The journey is scheduled to depart from Malappuram depot at 7 a.m. and return by midnight, operating based on advance bookings.
Social activists have strongly criticized the service, questioning its legality and inclusivity. Veteran journalist Shahina KK took to Facebook, asking whether such a male-only service is discriminatory and unconstitutional.
"If the reports about this being a men-only service are true, the transport minister should clarify whether it aligns with legal provisions. Organizing Iftar and Taraweeh is one thing, but isn’t it unconstitutional to operate a government-run transport service exclusively for men? The left-wing government must answer for this," she wrote.
KSRTC officials, however, defended the move, citing logistical reasons. A trip coordinator, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the decision was made in consultation with local mosques.
"Many mosques in the area informed us that transportation options are limited. Since it is mostly men who visit mosques for Iftar, we structured the service accordingly. This arrangement will continue until the end of Ramadan," a source said.
Despite the justification, the controversy surrounding KSRTC’s exclusive pilgrimage tour shows no signs of dying down. Both faction opposing and supporting the trips are engaging in verbal fights under the facebook post of KSRTC about the Ramadan Ziyarat Yatra.