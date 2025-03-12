Offshore mining blocks outside protected areas, says Centre

KOCHI: Amid concerns from fishermen and scientists over allowing sand mining off the Kerala coast, the Union government has said that the offshore blocks have been carved out by excluding Marine Protected Areas and that there are adequate provisions in the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act to safeguard ecological balance, bio-diversity, and the interest of fishermen.

Answering questions raised by CPM leader John Brittas and Muslim League representative Harris Beeran, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha that no allocation of offshore blocks has been made so far and that bidders will have to obtain all consents, approvals, permits and no objection certificates from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEF&CC) and the department of fisheries before the execution of an operating right.

While continental shelf mining is likely to affect the pelagic (open sea) and benthic (deep sea) biota, the severity and scale remain unclear, according to scientists. The effects of mining activities can lead to loss of biodiversity of benthic and pelagic fauna, said National Centre for Earth Science Studies consultant scientist K K Ramachandran.

Countering fisherfolk’s allegation that the blocks identified for sand mining are located in the Kollam Parappu, a traditional fishing ground, a senior official with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) told TNIE that the Kollam Parappu area does not fall under the blocks identified by the Centre.

“The Kollam Parappu is located at a depth of 275 to 370m. It is a breeding ground for demersal species and harbours species like pink perch, trevally, shrimp, lobster, pomfret and Indian salmon. However, the offshore sand blocks identified by the Centre is located around 30km off the Kollam coast at a depth of 48 to 65m,” the GSI official said.