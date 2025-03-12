Rise in workplace harassment of women in Kerala

KOCHI: On February 10, media houses reported the death of Jolly Madhu, a 56-year-old section officer at the Coir Board. She reportedly died of cerebral haemorrhage caused due to extensive mental pressure and stress induced by her seniors at work.

A few days later, it was reported that Alina Benny, a school teacher from Kozhikode, ended her life on February 18. She had been in distress as she had never received a pay cheque in the six years she spent working for the Catholic-run school. “Complaints of workplace harassment have been high in Kerala in the past few years,” Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) chairperson P Satheedevi had noted at a press meet recently.

As per the KWC, it registered 190 cases related to workplace harassment in 2022. The number rose to 194 cases in 2023. In 2024, 168 cases were registered. The commission said in the category of complaints it received, those related to workplace harassment were on top, along with those on domestic abuse.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey, female participation in the state’s workforce grew from 32.3% in 2020-21 to 36.4% in 2023-24.

Satheedevi had said that though a system had been in place for years, women were scared to come forth and complain, as they feared being targeted, ostracised and even losing their jobs.