Sunni preacher blasts Kerala historian for branding Sharia as patriarchal

KOZHIKODE: Sunni preacher Rahmatullah Qasimi has lashed out at internationally-acclaimed scholar Mahmood Kooria Hudavi for “defaming Islam by portraying Islamic Sharia as patriarchal”. In his Ramadan speech here last Sunday, Qasimi said Kooria had spoken things that were never raised by even anti-Sunni organisations such as the Muslim Education Society (MES) or the Mujahids.

Kooria, an alumnus of Darul Huda Islamic University in Malappuram, is currently working with the School of History, Classics and Archaeology at the University of Edinburgh, UK. An author of several pioneering studies, Kooria was selected for the prestigious Infosys Prize in 2024 “for his truly outstanding and seminal contributions to the study of maritime Islam in a global perspective, with particular focus on Kerala in the pre-modern and early modern eras”.

Qasimi quoted a speech Kooria delivered at a literature festival in Kozhikode in 2019, where he said Sharia laws are male-centric because those who framed the laws were all males. Kooria also said that the Quran and Islamic laws are different and that Islamic laws were framed around two years after the Quran. He said that there is a misconception that Sharia cannot be altered, referring to the controversy over the ban on triple talaq, the Sunni preacher added.

Qasimi deplored that no Sunni scholar has come forward to contradict Kooria’s assertion though it touches the very base of the Sunni ideology. Instead, Darul Huda congratulated Kooria after he won the Infosys award. Qasimi requested Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal and Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to take the issue seriously and to intervene.