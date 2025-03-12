When a teeny-weeny rascal halted mankind's mad rush

Pause for a moment. Close your eyes, and rewind to 2020. It was on the evening of 11 March, five years ago, that the Covid-19 outbreak was declared a global pandemic.

A harrowing time when a microscopic entity brought humankind’s relentless pursuit of progress to an abrupt halt.

What began as a cluster of mysterious fever cases in Wuhan, China, soon spiralled into a devastating global crisis of unprecedented scale.

Today, people jest about having a survival story to tell future generations, yet beneath the humour lies the weight of collective loss, resilience, and reckoning.

Five years have passed in a jiffy, right? And we find ourselves slipping back into familiar patterns. Should we?

If the pandemic taught us anything, it was the fragility of life, the power of community, and the need to pause, reflect, and cherish the ordinary moments we once took for granted. Let us not forget.