57-yr-old woman dies after surgery at Kozhikode MCH; medical negligence alleged

KOZHIKODE: The Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, has once again come under allegations of medical negligence after the death of a 57-year-old woman from Perambra, whose health deteriorated following a surgery. The deceased, Vilasini, had undergone a hysterectomy on March 7 but succumbed to complications in the early hours of March 12.

Vilasini’s family alleges that negligence in handling post-surgical care led to the death of their dear one, emphasising that timely intervention could have saved her life. Vilasini was admitted to MCH on March 4 for treatment related to post-menopausal bleeding and endometrial hyperplasia, a pre-cancerous condition.

According to hospital sources, she had a history of rheumatoid arthritis and abnormal blood pressure, factors that required careful post-surgical monitoring. During the surgery, doctors discovered a lesion in Vilasini’s large intestine in the area where the uterus and intestine were attached.

The lesion was sutured, and she was shifted to the general ward on March 8. Doctors permitted her to consume regular food. But soon after eating, she developed severe stomach pain, following which she was moved to the ICU. Family members allege that despite their concerns, the hospital failed to act promptly.

It was only on March 10 that doctors performed another emergency surgery, suspecting a leak in the sutured section of Vilasini’s intestine. She was later diagnosed with faecal peritonitis, a serious condition caused by intestinal leakage. Despite being placed on ventilator support her condition worsened and she passed away the following day.

In response to the allegations, the Maternal and Child Health Centre issued a press release stating that the patient had received necessary treatment at all stages. Hospital authorities have launched an internal investigation, with the superintendent seeking a detailed report from the head of the gynaecology department.

Meanwhile, the police have not yet registered a case related to the incident.