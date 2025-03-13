At US request, India arrest Lithuanian crypto boss linked to $96B laundering scam from Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a coordinated effort with the CBI, police have arrested Aleksej Besciokov, a Lithuanian citizen wanted by US authorities, from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Besciokov, is accused of money laundering and running an unlicensed money services business, was allegedly planning to flee the country.

He, along with his associates, is accused of operating ‘Garantex,’ a cryptocurrency exchange that facilitated the laundering of illicit funds linked to ransomware, computer hacking and narcotics transactions.

A US Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Besciokov was arrested at the request of the United States.

Between 2021 and 2024, ‘Garantex’ allegedly laundered millions of dollars, including proceeds from ransomware groups such as Black Basta, Play and Conti. According to the DOJ, the exchange has processed at least $96 billion in cryptocurrency transactions since April 2019.

Besciokov is facing trial in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on multiple charges, including conspiracy to launder money and violating US economic sanctions.

Following a request from the US, India's Ministry of External Affairs secured a provisional arrest warrant against Besciokov on Monday under the Extradition Act, 1962. The CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) then coordinated with the police here to execute the arrest.

Besciokov will be presented before the Patiala House Court in Delhi for further proceedings.