Balu refuses to return to kazhakam post at Koodalmanikyam temple amid caste discrimination controversy

THRISSUR: While the row over the alleged caste discrimination at Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam temple has triggered protests across the state, B A Balu, the Thiruvananthapuram resident who was appointed as kazhakam staffer at the temple approached the Devaswom Board authorities on Wednesday, urging them to allow him to continue as an administrative staffer of the temple.

B A Balu, belonging to the Ezhava community, was appointed as kazhakam staffer by the Devaswom Recruitment Board after conducting a written test and interview. Balu joined duty on February 24 and was informed that he has to work as a kazhakam staffer for 10 months.

The duty of the kazhakam staffer is to make floral garlands for the deity and to make preparations for ceremonial rituals. “I continued to discharge my duties like offering floral garlands and cleaning works till March 6. The letter from the devaswom administrator said I was temporarily shifted to office work since the thantri has disagreement over the appointment. I came to know about the caste issues from news reports, but I didn’t experience any issues,” Balu told TNIE.

Balu said he has already sent an email to the devaswom authorities urging them to allow him to work as an office staffer. Balu used to work as a kazhakam staffer in temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board which helped him to apply for the same post at the Koodalmanikyam temple.