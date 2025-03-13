Can Nalpalam fill the big shoes of Alappuzha’s iconic Muppalam?

ALAPPUZHA: The picturesque Muppalam, or Triple bridge, in the heart of Alappuzha town was once a major attraction for tourists and filmmakers alike. The iconic bridge has now been reconstructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) as a four-bridge structure. Connecting the Vada Canal and the Commercial Canal areas of the old port town, the bridge had served as the backdrop for over 100 films in various Indian languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The town of Alappuzha was marvellously designed by the Diwan of Travancore, Raja Kesavadas, who constructed two major canals along with connecting roads. At the western end of these canals, three bridges were originally built, which later gained fame through films.“Muppalam has served as a location for many films,” said A Kabir, film production controller.

“Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Tamil cine idol Rajinikanth, Telugu actors Allu Arjun and Ravi Teja, and many other renowned Indian actors have shot films at Muppalam. Several generations of Malayalam actors, from the legendary Sathyan to the contemporary Fahadh Faasil, have also performed against the backdrop of this iconic bridge.”

Over the years, Alappuzha and Kuttanad have been major destinations for film shoots. The pristine beauty of these locations attracts filmmakers from across the country, Kabir pointed out.

“Countless Indian films including Dil Se have been shot in various parts of this district, and Muppalam was one such stunning location. The newly reconstructed Nalpalam (Four Bridges) is also a marvel and we hope it will continue to attract film crews,” he said.

The reconstruction of the Nalpalam is nearly complete and vehicles have already started using the bridge, although the official inauguration is yet to be scheduled.

“The approach roads have been completed and additional works like canal cleaning, retaining wall construction, handrail installation, and footpath tiling have also been finished,” PWD executive engineer B Ajithkumar said.

The entire project was completed at a cost of Rs 17.44 crore. Additionally, MLA P P Chitharanjan has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for electrification, lighting, and interlocking work, which is expected to be completed by the end of the month. “The bridge has been designed in a classic style and we believe it will continue to attract both film crews and tourists,” Chitharanjan said.