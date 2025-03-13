Curbs take a toll as Munnar’s pain is Kunjithanni’s gain

IDUKKI: When the Munnar Mission launched by the V S Achuthanandan government in 2007 and the subsequent High Court order restricting construction activities in seven villages in Idukki took a toll on tourism in Munnar, settler farmers in the nearby village of Kunjithanni, under Vellathooval panchayat, never in their wildest dreams thought that their neighbourhood’s misfortune would turn into an opportunity for them.

In 2010, the court imposed restrictions in Kanan Devan Hills village, Bisonvalley, Chinnakanal, Santhanpara, Vellathooval, Anaviratty, and Pallivasal.

Excluding Kunjithanni from the list resulted in resorts and homestays mushrooming in Anachal (ward 5), Eetticity (ward 6), Kunjithanni (7), Muthuvankudy (9), and Thokkupara (4) areas of the panchayat because of their proximity to Munnar and nearby tourism locations such as Chenkulam and Chithirapuram.

Investors like Tata opening a ‘scenic’ Taj-affiliated hotel in Eetticity, apart from other five-star properties such as Fog and Vibe, consequently increased the land value in the area, marking Kunjithanni as new ground for the tourism industry.

M V Vavachan, a homestay owner in Thokkupara, says that local residents who had no options to buy good land purchased individual plots in Eetticity, a high-range area with deep gorges, years back. “They eked out a living engaging in farming,” he said

Vavachan said the restriction imposed by the HC on constructing commercial buildings in seven villages, including Munnar, was unexpected as it proved a setback to many a business tycoon’s plans to open new resorts in the Munnar area. “While searching for other green pastures, Kunjithanni hit the spotlight,” he said

When land value, which had remained constant at Rs 10,000 a cent before 2010, climbed to Rs 5-10 lakh/cent, nearly 30% of settlers sold off their land and migrated to other locations. “The rest supported the tourism efforts by starting homestays of their own, adventure parks and other facilities,” Vavachan said.

According to tourism-industry sources, around 300 resorts and homestays have come up in the area over the last 14 years with Eetticity, once the least developed corner of Kunjithanni, turning into a township.