Defamation case against BJP leader Sobha Surendran

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha First Class Magistrate Court has initiated a defamation proceedings against BJP leader Sobha Surendran based on a plea filed by AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal.

In the petition, Venugopal alleged that during parliament elections, Shobha Surendran deliberately made baseless allegations against him in a media interview, aiming to tarnish his reputation. Judge Shana Beegum examined the petitioners and evidence, and initiated the proceedings.

According to the complaint, the BJP leader’s false statements aimed to defame Venugopal in public and create confusion. Venugopal had earlier sent a legal notice to Shobha demanding a withdrawal of the statement and an apology, which she failed to comply within the stipulated time. Consequently, Venugopal filed a defamation case in the court.