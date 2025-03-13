Kerala Congress (Jacob) demands additional seats in UDF for 2026 assembly elections

KOCHI: While preliminary discussions on seat-sharing are progressing in the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Kerala Congress (Jacob), a Kerala Congress faction founded by the late T M Jacob, has demanded two additional seats apart from their sitting seat, Piravom, for the 2026 assembly elections.

Party supremo Anoop Jacob, MLA, conveyed their request to AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Das Munshi, expressing interest in contesting from two seats among Kothamangalam, Kuttanad, and Pathanapuram.

“Normally, seat-sharing discussions within the UDF happen at the last minute, around a month before the elections. This time, however, it is commendable that the preliminary discussions began much earlier. Considering the favourable political climate prevailing for a UDF victory, and the freedom to express opinions within the alliance, we have put before the leadership our request for additional seats,” Anoop told TNIE.

Meanwhile, sources close to UDF said the other parties in the alliance, including the Kerala Congress and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), have also presented their expectations. Explaining the context of the demand, Anoop said, “It was a casual discussion, where each party in the alliance has the right to express their opinions and demands. We highlighted our stronghold in the Kuttanad, Kothamangalam, and Pathanapuram regions and conveyed our preference for two of these seats.”

Further, he clarified that rather than seeing this as a new demand, the party considers it a legitimate claim as the party has previously contested in two to three seats in the previous assembly elections.

Corroborating Anoop’s sentiments, a KC(J) leader from Muvattupuzha, who chose to remain anonymous, said, “We contested from three seats (Piravom, Tarur, and Angamaly) in the 2011 elections. In the following elections, in 2016, the UDF allotted us two seats (Piravom and Tarur) but we chose not to contest in Tarur due to concerns over its winnability. Additionally, internal dissent over Johny Nellore’s claim over Udumbanchola played a role in accepting the Tarur seat at the time.”

Now, the Pulinkunnu panchayat in Kuttanad remains under UDF’s control with the support of KC(J), he pointed out. Expressing optimism, he said the party has a strong grassroots presence in its traditional strongholds, making it capable of securing victory even if the UDF grants additional seats.

Meanwhile, a leader with the Ernakulam DCC, who preferred anonymity, dismissed the demand as unrealistic.

“Every party within the alliance has the right to express its demands, but the final decision rests solely with the UDF leadership,” he said.