Kerala court denies bail to Noby Lukose in connection with family suicide case

KOTTAYAM: The Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Ettumanoor on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea submitted by Noby Lukose, 44, who was arrested by the police in connection with the suicide of his wife Shiny, 43, and their two daughters Aleena, 11, and Ivana, 10.

Noby, who is facing charges of abetment of suicide, has been sent to police custody for interrogation for three days by the court. The court agreed with the prosecution’s argument that granting bail to Noby could lead to destruction of evidence. The police are currently on an attempt to collect maximum digital evidence against Noby.

There were reports that Noby’s phone call in an intoxicated state on the night before the incident may have played a role in prompting Shiny and her daughters to take their own lives. Days after the incident, the police recovered Shiny’s mobile phone from the spot and sent it for forensic exam.

It was on February 28 morning that Shiny and daughters committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Parolikkal near Ettumanoor.

Reports said the woman and daughters chose to end their lives following a family dispute.