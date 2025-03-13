Kerala Dalit writer, social activist K K Kochu passes away at 76

KOTTAYAM: Dalit writer and thinker K K Kochu passed away on Thursday at the age of 76. He was under treatment for cancer at Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

A renowned social activist, Kochu dedicated his life to advocating for the rights of the Dalit community.

Born on February 2, 1949, in Kallara, Kottayam district, he was known for his writings that shed light on the struggle and experiences of Dalit and backward communities.

A prominent figure in Kerala’s Dalit advancement movement, Kochu made significant contributions as a writer, thinker, and orator. His impact on society was widely recognised and he was a recipient of several awards.

In 2021, he was honoured with the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his comprehensive body of work.