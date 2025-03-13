Kerala Dalit writer, social activist K K Kochu passes away at 76

KOTTAYAM: Dalit writer and thinker K K Kochu passed away on Thursday at the age of 76. He was under treatment for cancer at Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.
A renowned social activist, Kochu dedicated his life to advocating for the rights of the Dalit community.
Born on February 2, 1949, in Kallara, Kottayam district, he was known for his writings that shed light on the struggle and experiences of Dalit and backward communities.
A prominent figure in Kerala’s Dalit advancement movement, Kochu made significant contributions as a writer, thinker, and orator. His impact on society was widely recognised and he was a recipient of several awards.
In 2021, he was honoured with the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his comprehensive body of work.
During his student years, he was imprisoned for 16 days during the Emergency and later went underground for six months. K K Kochu joined KSRTC as a clerk in 1977 and retired as a senior assistant in 2001.
His autobiography Dalithan is regarded as a landmark work. He also authored several other notable books, including The Distance to Buddha (Buddhanilekkulla Dooram), A History Lesson for Nationalism, Kerala History and Social Formation, The Time Without the Left, and Riot and Culture.
He was deeply involved in activism, leading the Communist Yuvajana Vedi, the People’s Workers’ Union, and Manushyavakasha Samithi (Human Rights Committee).
In 1986, he became a member of the Central Committee of the Zedian organisation and also served as the editor of Zedian Weekly.