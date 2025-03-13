Malayalam finds a place in Wikipedia’s article writing contest on Islamic heritage

KOZHIKODE: This Ramadan, participants from 32 countries will come together for a Wikipedia competition united by a common goal -- create and expand knowledge on Islamic topics in multiple languages. Malayalam too has found a place on the list.

Organised by Wikiknowledge Park with support from the Wikimedia Foundation, the global article writing competition focused on Islamic culture, heritage, and history is expected to help expand the availability of well-researched articles in Malayalam, enabling greater access to knowledge for Malayalis worldwide.

Over the next two months, thousands of writers will collaborate to enrich Wikipedia’s vast repository with fresh articles on everything from legendary scholars to historic mosques.

For many contributors, this is more than just a competition, it’s a passion project. “Growing up, I always wished there was more information in Malayalam about our history and traditions,” says Akbar Ali, a participant, who resides in the UAE. “Now, I have the chance to be part of something bigger — ensureing future generations have access to this knowledge.”

Wikipedia’s goal: 5,000 new articles. But beyond the numbers, the project is about preserving heritage and making knowledge accessible to all. Those interested to join can visit the website https://w.wiki/BSNv or reach out via email at support@wikilovesramadan.org.