RSS-BJP activists protest against Tushar Gandhi over remarks at Kerala event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Workers of the RSS and BJP protested against Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi at Neyyattinkara on Wednesday. Gandhi was in the town to unveil the statue of eminent Gandhian late Gopinathan Nair.

In his speech, he reportedly stated that cancer had crippled the country's soul and accused the Sangh Parivar of spreading it.

Irked by Gandhi’s remarks against the Sangh Parivar, RSS and BJP workers shouted slogans and blocked his car, creating tension in the area. They questioned him after the function. However, Gandhi said he stood by his words and returned after raising the slogan “Gandhi Ki Jai.”

The incident triggered widespread protest.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said blocking Tushar Gandhi is equivalent to insulting Mahatma Gandhi. He said the incident was humiliating to the whole state. Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran said there’s no justification for the Sangh Parivar action.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam termed the incident an unpardonable crime. The incident has once again exposed the Sangh Parivar, he said.

Meanwhile, Gandhi later said that he will not take any legal action against the RSS-BJP workers. "There was no physical assault. They stopped only my vehicle, and I will not take any action," he told a TV channel on Thursday.

Tushar was in the state capital in connection with the centenary celebrations of the historic meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Madom, on March 12, 1925.