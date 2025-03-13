Satheesan all praise for CPI leader G Sudhakaran, Divakaran at Congress seminar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A seminar, organised by the Congress state unit here on Wednesday to mark the centenary of the historic meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru, was noted for the presence of CPM leader G Sudhakaran and CPI leader C Divakaran. The two leaders, who were also ministers in the previous VS Achuthanandan-led government, have not been enjoying a cordial relationship with the leadership of their respective parties.

The event also saw Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan showering praises on the two leaders who were invited to speak at the seminar. Satheesan said Sudhakaran is remembered as a ‘fair-minded’ PWD minister in the state’s history. He also referred to Divakaran as an ‘elder brother’ who used to advise him in legislative matters. Satheesan also recalled that the UDF never had a chance to criticise both leaders in the Assembly.

Addressing the seminar, Sudhakaran said Gandhiji believed in ‘Sanatana Dharma’ but it had no relation to the version of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ propounded by the Sangh Parivar.

In an indirect jibe at Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, Sudhakaran said a high-paying career in international bodies like the UN alone does not make a person eligible to be called a ‘global citizen.’ Instead, Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore are personalities who are entitled to be called ‘global citizens’.

Speaking at the seminar, Divakaran said the dangerous politics of projecting Sardar Vallabhai Patel over Gandhiji is now gaining currency in the country. The former minister said it was time to introspect if Kerala society did justice to Sree Narayana Guru.

Taking a jibe at the LDF government, Divakaran said liquor has become the main agenda of state politics with discussions being centred on issues like sanctioning of breweries. He urged effective government intervention in saving a section of youth who have become addicted to narcotic substances.

Inaugurating the seminar, Satheesan said Gandhiji and Sree Narayana Guru had gained entry into the hearts of the masses as their core principle was the betterment of humanity. CWC member Ramesh Chennithala said the conversation between Gandhiji and Guru provided strength to political movements in Kerala.

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran, who presided over the event, said Gandhiji’s insistence on abstinence paved way for its inclusion in the action plan of the Congress party. KPCC general secretary (organisation) M Liju and Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Palode Ravi also spoke.