State panel berth row: CPM leaves Padmakumar’s remarks untouched

PATHANAMTHITTA: Amid controversy over CPM district secretariat member A Padmakumar publicly expressing his dissatisfaction for not getting a berth in the party’s state committee, it was reported that the CPM Pathanamthitta district committee meeting on Wednesday did not discuss anything related to his remarks.

Following the meeting, district secretary Raju Abraham told reporters that such discussions usually occur in meetings attended by state committee leaders or under the guidance of state leadership. “We have already informed the state secretary about the incident. However, we have not received any directions in the matter,” said Raju.

He also pointed out that majority of the discussions were about the campaigns against the Centre. “In today’s committee, we mainly discussed a campaign about launching protest marches to the Union government offices against the Centre. Comrade Padmakumar actively took part in the discussion. There are no other issues,” he added. Though on Sunday, Padmakumar had left the CPM state conference venue in Kollam without attending the public meeting, he notably softened his earlier stance later on.

Taking to Facebook, Padmakumar had written ‘Deception.... Betrayal..... Insult.... Balance sheet of 52 years..... Lal Salam’ (sic) as the caption of his changed profile picture, in which he is seen sitting inside a car, worried. However, he later deleted the caption but retained the picture.