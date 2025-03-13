Syro-Malabar Church supports P C George's claims on drugs, love traps

KOCHI: Backing P C George’s claims on drugs and love traps, the Syro-Malabar Church on Wednesday said there is substance in the BJP leader’s statement made at a meeting organised by the Temperance Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) early this week.

In a statement here, the Public Affairs Commission of the Syro- Malabar Church termed it “condemnable” that George’s statement was being interpreted in religious terms to create controversies. “On a daily basis, we are seeing news reports on drugs and the tragedies caused due to love traps. A young man who was freed from drug addiction recently revealed in an interview with a leading news channel that love traps exist. Additionally, the discovery of a large cache of explosives and weapons in the state is also worrying. The international links to these make the situation more serious,” said the Public Affairs Commission.

Speaking at a meeting in Pala on Sunday on the topic of drug menace, George, a former MLA, made a controversial statement that in Meenachil Taluk alone, around 400 girls have been “lost to love jihad.” “Only 41 have been recovered,” he had said.

The Public Affairs Commission statement said that all citizens, regardless of caste and religion, have a duty to isolate religious nationalists and protect the essence of democracy.