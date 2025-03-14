503 new bus routes to boost first, last mile connectivity across Kerala

KOCHI: Soon, mini buses will operate on a majority of 503 new routes identified across the state, providing first and last mile connectivity especially in rural areas. The motor vehicle department (MVD) identified these “virgin” routes during the route rationalisation exercise it carried out in recent months.
“We carried out the route rationalisation exercise by conducting ‘Janakeeya Sadas’ across the state with the help of MLAs. From the numerous suggestions, we finalised 503 new bus routes. The move is mainly intended to help people in rural areas and on the city’s outskirts avail adequate transportation facilities,” said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.
A minimum of two buses will be given the “licence” to conduct services on each of the identified routes. Both KSRTC and private carriers will conduct the services. The KSRTC will mainly conduct services on routes having “overlap” -- where some stretches pass through nationalised routes.
“Once fixed, no additional permits will be given. This is to avoid competition and ensure that the operators find the routes viable. We will basically give the permits to small buses, those that cost maximum `25 lakh and do not require heavy vehicle licence.
The move will also provide job opportunities to at least 2,000 people, including women,” Ganesh Kumar said at a function held to flag off direct city services from the Goshree region in Kochi.
The minister also said that KSRTC will start rolling out new buses from April. “The new additions to the fleet include 36 luxury sleeper AC buses, which will be deployed on interstate routes, and also mini buses,” he said.
‘KSRTC travel will be entirely different experience’
Travelling in KSRTC buses will offer a different experience altogether, Ganesh Kumar promised. “The corporation will focus on providing a comfortable journey to commuters by rolling out more AC buses.
Even local buses will soon have facilities like music systems. The aim is to woo more commuters and discourage them from using two-wheelers and cars,” he said.
The new superfast premium buses recently introduced on the Palakkad-Kottayam-Thiruvananthapuram route have been a success, as has the Royal View double decker bus started in Munnar.
“While the 10 superfast premium buses register an average daily profit of Rs 10,000, the double decker service in Munnar brought a revenue of Rs 13.3 lakh in one month, a daily profit of `40,000,” Ganesh Kumar said.
