ED summons Radhakrishnan in Karuvannur bank scam

THRISSUR: Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to K Radhakrishnan, MP, in connection with the Rs 100-crore Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam.

Radhakrishnan was summoned for questioning as ED is finalising the chargesheet in the case. It is learnt that the central agency will file the chargesheet in the case within two weeks before the PMLA Court in Kochi. “My personal assistant has received a notice from ED. Will look into the matter and act accordingly,” said Radhakrishnan.

Earlier, ED had interrogated former CPM district secretary M M Varghese. Another CPM leader and Wadakkanchery municipal councillor P Aravindhakshan was arrested in the case. Two more prominent CPM leaders are likely to be included in the list of accused in the Karuvannur bank scam.

So far, assets worth Rs 10 crore have been recovered in the Karuvannur bank scam.

Depositors have been waiting for a long time to get the money they had invested in Karuvannur bank. Though the bank is paying interests regularly, account holders are allowed to withdraw only Rs 50,000 per week.