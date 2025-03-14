Eight-month-old critical after pharmacy's medication error

KANNUR: An eight-month-old baby boy is in critical condition after being given the wrong medication by a pharmacy at Pazhayangadi. Muhammed, son of Sameer, a local resident, suffered severe health complications due to an alleged overdose resulting from the pharmacy’s mistake.

According to the complaint, the pharmacy staff provided medication in drop form instead of the prescribed syrup for fever. Unaware of the substitution, the parents administered the drops in the same dosage as the syrup, unintentionally giving the baby an excessive amount.

Medical reports indicate that the incorrect medication severely affected the function of the infant’s liver. Soon after taking the medicine, the child’s health deteriorated.

Alarmed by the sudden change in his condition, the parents contacted the doctor who had prescribed the medicine. It was only then that they realised the medication had been switched. Following the doctor’s advice, the child was rushed to Kannur Aster MIMS Hospital.