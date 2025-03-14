Health university rolls out palliative care training for faculty, students

KOCHI: In an effort to address the challenges of a growing elderly population and to ensure the well-being of patients with life-limiting illnesses, the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) and the Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences have rolled out a programme to train the faculty members of government medical colleges in the state in palliative care.

In the initial phase of the programme that began last September, as many as 100 faculty members have been trained in palliative care.

KUHS vice chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummel said the initiative aims to train every medical student passing out in the next few years in palliative care.

“The faculty members trained in the first phase will train other doctors and MBBS students. The state has a growing ageing population. Thus, in a few years, we need to have doctors trained in palliative care to treat us in a better way, beyond diagnosis and treatment,” Dr Mohanan said.