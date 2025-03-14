[IN PICS] Attukal Pongala: When devotion flows over

Thiruvananthapuram considers Attukal Pongala its cultural landmark. True to tradition, this year’s festival was as grand as ever. The festivities began 10 days ago at the temple, with crowds until 1am on most days.

The legend of the temple is contested, with some believing the deity to be Kannagi, the fiery Tamil heroine who brought down the Pandya kingdom. Others contend that the deity is Bhadrakali.

The Thottampaattu, sung throughout 10 days of the festival, is considered an authentic source of the temple’s legend. And researchers believe the story of Bhadrakali was later adopted by Sangam litterateur Ilango Adigal.

Attukal has undergone several changes over time, largely due to the influence of social reformers such as Chattambi Swami, who brought an end to animal sacrifice at the temple.

It is also said that during his student days, poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai visited the temple — then a simple shrine nestled amidst nature’s bounty. According to historian M G Sashibooshan, the tranquil setting is said to have awakened the poet in him.