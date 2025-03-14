K K Kochu, who carved a niche in the cultural landscape of Kerala

KOTTAYAM: The strength of Dalit writer and thinker K K Kochu, 76, who passed away here on Thursday, stemmed from his life experiences. Through his profound knowledge and understanding of the Dalit community, Kochu carved out a niche in the cultural landscape of Kerala.

A devoted social activist, he dedicated his life to championing the rights of the Dalit community.

His contributions to Kerala’s Dalit advancement movement as a writer, thinker, and orator solidified his position as a prominent figure in Dalit politics in Kerala. According to P Sanal Mohan, former history professor at the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kochu was an organic intellect, who bridged his academic pursuits with practical politics.

“In the realm of practical politics, Kochu delved into the study of Kerala society, drawing from his readings and thoughts to analyse the development and transformation of Kerala society. He developed cultural critique from this point of view,” he said.

“By intertwining caste issues with the potential of Left politics, Kochu brought a unique perspective to the table. His Marxist approach is evident in all his analyses. We can see significant observations in his biography Dalithan. In this work, he has made insightful observations on the concept of ‘everyday violence’ in caste society,” Sanal said.

Participating in several struggles and movements such as the Chengara land struggle and agricultural labourers movements, Kochu was directly involved in practical politics alongside his knowledge-based interventions.

“He believed that social and cultural activism should be rooted in knowledge, a principle he upheld throughout his life. His writings in the SEEDIAN publication showcased a blend of criticism and intellectual inquiry, highlighting the complexities of social issues within the Dalit community,” said Sunny M Kapicadu, a Dalit writer and activist.

According to Sunny, Kochu highlighted that ‘Dalit question’ was not merely an experiential matter but a historical issue.

“He believed that ‘Dalith question’ was not an isolated wave, which can be placed only by questioning the knowledge system in Kerala society,” he said. Since 1990, he has been active in struggles for protecting the rights of Dalits and Adivasis, human rights and the environment.