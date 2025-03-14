Kerala HC directive to take stringent action against illegal flex boards

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday declared that placing unauthorised hoardings, flags, festoons and other items in public places is illegal. The court held that people, including advertisers and printers, who put up such installations are liable to be fined.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the declaration while disposing of the writ petitions against the installation of flex boards and hoardings in public places and confirming the court’s earlier interim orders and the government circulars issued in this regard.

The court also ordered that the secretaries of the local self-government institutions will be held responsible for the non-removal of such items.

They would be responsible for the collection of fines for each violation of the court orders and government circulars, as well as the registration of FIRs and taking action against the advertisement agencies.

The court also directed the state police chief to ensure full compliance with the circular by all the station house officers. In case of violations, necessary action should be taken against the erring officials as per the law.

It directed the Election Commission and the State Election Commission to ensure that the court orders and the government circulars in this regard are not violated by political parties during election times. The court also directed them to include these provisions in the model code of conduct.